Memorial museum commemorating 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics opens

This photo provided by Gangwon Province shows items displayed at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics memorial museum in PyeongChang, a resort town located 180 kilometers east of Seoul. (Gangwon Province)

The memorial museum dedicated to commemorating the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games opened its doors on Sunday, about three years after the opening ceremony of the quadrennial sporting event.



The three-story museum was built at the site of the main Olympic Stadium, where opening and closing ceremonies of the Games were staged, in PyeongChang, a resort town located 180 kilometers east of Seoul in Gangwon Province.



It houses some 800 items, including a replica of the Olympic torch, commemorative medals and opening and closing ceremony uniforms. The Korea Unification Flag, under which athletes of South and North Korea had a joint parade at the opening ceremony, is also on display.



The 2018 PyeongChang Olympics memorial museum was designed to commemorate the winter event held from Feb. 9 to 25 in PyeongChang in 2018, with nearly 3,000 athletes from 92 nations who competed for a record 102 gold medals. (Yonhap)