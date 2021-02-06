Govt. eases restriction on business operating hours outside greater Seoul area

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Yonhap)

The government said Saturday it will allow businesses outside the greater Seoul area to operate until 10 p.m., relaxing the distancing rules amid growing discontent over the prolonged virus curbs.



The revised measure will permit businesses like restaurants and fitness clubs to extend their operating hours by one hour under Level 2 distancing currently imposed on the provincial regions, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a government response meeting.



"After careful deliberation based on the various opinions from all walks of life, we are adjusting the business hours for publicly used facilities," he said.



Chung added that each local government will have the discretion over the implementation of the relaxed distancing guidelines.



Chung explained that the government reflected the growing demand from businesses that have taken the brunt of the economic impact from COVID-19, vowing all-out efforts to provide them with assistance.



He also stressed that the eased measure must not lead to a virus resurgence and warned against violating the distancing restrictions.



Seoul and the surrounding areas are under Level 2.5, the second highest in the five-tier system. The 9 p.m. closing will be maintained for these areas.



"More than 70 percent of the patients are from the Seoul metropolitan area, and the infection risks remain high," Chung said.



On Friday, South Korea added 370 more COVID-19 cases, with the cumulative caseload of 80,131 surpassing the 80,000 mark. (Yonhap)