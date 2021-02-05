 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyosung, Linde kick off joint ventures for world’s largest hydrogen facility in Ulsan

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Feb 5, 2021 - 16:14       Updated : Feb 5, 2021 - 16:16

Hyosung Heavy Industries’ hydrogen charging station in Ulsan (Hyosung Group)
Hyosung Heavy Industries’ hydrogen charging station in Ulsan (Hyosung Group)
Hyosung Heavy Industries, the machinery maker arm of South Korea’s textiles and chemicals conglomerate Hyosung Group, will build the world’s single-largest liquid hydrogen facility in Ulsan.

The project, carried out together with global chemical company Linde, comes in line with the country’s policy road map to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“Hyosung Heavy and Linde Group have signed an investment agreement on creating joint ventures in order to push ahead with the liquid hydrogen business,” the Korean group said Friday in a release.

The two joint ventures will comprise Hyosung Hydrogen and Linde Hydrogen, to respectively take charge of liquid hydrogen sales and production.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in April last year agreeing to establish a hydrogen value chain.

Starting as early as within this month, Linde Hydrogen will set to constructing a manufacturing plant in Ulsan on an industrial site owned by Hyosung Group, aiming for completion by 2023. The capacity of the forthcoming facility is anticipated at 13,000 tons per year -- enough for about 100,000 vehicles per year.

In the meantime, Hyosung Hydrogen will be building the infrastructure to provide hydrogen charging at some 120 stations across the nation, officials said.

Liquefied at minus 253 degrees Celsius, hydrogen takes up only one-800th of the space compared to its gaseous form, increasing convenience for storage and transportation.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114