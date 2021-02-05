 Back To Top
Business

SsangYong Motor extends plant suspension amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 5, 2021 - 15:21       Updated : Feb 5, 2021 - 15:21

An exterior view of SsangYong Motor's Pyeongtaek factory in April. (Yonhap)
Financially troubled carmaker SsangYong Motor Co. said Friday it will extend the suspension of its local plant due to a lack of parts supplies from contractors.

SsangYong Motor already halted its plant in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Dec. 24, Dec. 28, and Feb. 3-5 as its subcontractors refused to deliver parts due to outstanding payments.

The SUV-focused carmaker filed for court receivership on Dec. 21 after it failed to obtain approval for the rollover of existing loans from its creditors.

SsangYong received a two-month suspension of its obligation to pay its debts as it aims to find a new investor during the period before the court-led restructuring begins on Feb. 28. The suspension period can be extended depending on the court's decision.

SsangYong's Indian parent firm Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is in the process of selling its controlling stake in the Korean unit, denying reports that the deal has fallen through.

Mahindra acquired a 70 percent stake in SsangYong for 523 billion won in 2011 and now holds a 74.65 percent stake in the carmaker. (Yonhap)

