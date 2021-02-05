 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Line Bank gets license for Taiwan

By Kim Young-won
Published : Feb 5, 2021 - 13:58       Updated : Feb 5, 2021 - 13:58
The corporate logo of web-only bank Line Bank
The corporate logo of web-only bank Line Bank


Line, a Tokyo-headquartered mobile messenger subsidiary of South Korean tech firm Naver, said Friday that it had won a license from Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission to launch an online bank in Taiwan. Since Line received a permit to set up an online banking business in the nation in 2019, Taiwanese financial authorities had been carrying out due diligence procedures on the internet-only bank.

The mobile messenger firm said it would cooperate with the Taiwanese authorities to ensure safe and stable operations and would begin online banking services in earnest in the latter half of this year.

Savings accounts, money transfers, debit card issuance, personal loans, and other products and services will be available on Line’s online-only bank platform.

“A huge amount of investment has been poured into the Asian fintech market that has large growth potential,” said Hwang In-joon, chairman of Line Bank. “The online banking business will excel as Line’s mobile banking service Line BK has done in Thailand.”

To expand its business quickly, Line Bank is expected to use the parent company’s mobile messenger service, which currently has 21 million monthly active users in Taiwan.

The mobile messenger company said it would bring web-only banking services to other Asian nations, including Japan and Indonesia, this year.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114