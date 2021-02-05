‘New Year Blues’ brings back year-end holiday spirit

From left: Lee Dong-hwi, Yeom Hye-ran, Kim Kang-woo, Yoo In-na, director Hong Ji-young, Yoo Yeon-seok, Lee Yeon-hee, Sooyoung and Yoo Teo pose after a press conference at Lotte Cinema in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, Monday. (Acemaker Movieworks)