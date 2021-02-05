Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street rallies

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, taking a cue from overnight record gains on Wall Street.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.3 points, or 0.75 percent, to 3,110.85 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 0.85 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix hiked 1.6 percent.



Internet portal giant Naver moved up 2.51 percent, with its rival Kakao up 0.22 percent.



Leading chemical maker LG Chem jumped 3.1 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 1.41 percent.



Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slid 0.25 percent, while Celltrion advanced 3.66 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,120.35 won to the US dollar, down 1.85 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)