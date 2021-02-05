 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korea's exports of sauces hit all-time high in 2020

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 5, 2021 - 09:14       Updated : Feb 5, 2021 - 09:14
South Korean red pepper paste (Yonhap)
South Korean red pepper paste (Yonhap)
South Korea's exports of sauces reached an all-time high in 2020 as more people enjoyed cooking at home around the globe amid the new coronavirus pandemic, data showed Friday.

Outbound shipments of sauces rose 25.8 percent on-year in 2020 to reach $301.7 million, according to the data compiled by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).

KITA said the growth also came as global consumers became more aware of Korean-style foods following the popularity of Korean cultural content overseas.

By destination, the United States accounted for 23 percent of the combined exports at $69.7 million, trailed by China with 20 percent, or $61 million.

Russia and Japan accounted for 8.3 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.

South Korea's overall exports of foodstuffs also edged up 4.5 percent on-year in 2020 to reach $9 billion.

Last year, the country's total outbound shipments came to $512.8 billion, down 5.4 percent from 2019. (Yonhap)
