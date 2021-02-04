Sweden to launch digital vaccination certificate

A traveler reflected on a surface pushes his luggage while walking in the arrivals hall at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas airport in Madrid, Spain, 03 February 2021. (EPA-Yonhap)

Sweden says it will develop a digital vaccination certificate this summer to allow people who have been vaccinated to travel.



Digitalization Minister Anders Ygeman said three authorities in Sweden had been asked to work on producing the certificate, and the plan is to coordinate it with the World Health Organization and the European Union.



On Wednesday, Denmark said it was joining forces with the country's business community to develop a digital corona passport that would be ready for use later this year. (AP)