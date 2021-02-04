Arrest warrant sought for ex-industry minister over reactor shutdown controversy

This file photo, taken on Oct. 20, 2020, shows the now-decommissioned Wolsong-1 nuclear reactor (R) in Gyeongju, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The prosecution filed for a warrant to arrest a former industry and energy minister Thursday as part of a probe into the controversial closure of an aging nuclear reactor.



The Daejeon District Prosecutors Office asked a court to issue the warrant for Paik Un-gyu on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of business.



Paik has been under probe over allegations that he abused his power in the viability assessment of Wolsong-1, the nation's second-oldest nuclear reactor, before the government decided to close it in December 2019.



In October 2020, a state audit found its economic viability was unreasonably undervalued in favor of an early closure.



The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) questioned the general credibility of the process in calculating economic numbers of the reactor, saying that Paik is one of the leading figures in the mishandling of the assessment.



The former minister is also suspected of being involved in the deletion of documents related to the reactor closure by three ministry officials.



They were indicted over allegations that they destroyed 530 materials and files about the government's decision to terminate the operation of Wolsong-1, right before the BAI ordered the The closure of Wolsong-1 has remained a hot-button issue in domestic politics since President Moon Jae-in decided in 2017 to decommission the reactor earlier than scheduled in line with his energy policy.



A TV station earlier reported that documents on a nuclear power project in North Korea were included among hundreds of the deleted files.



The report spawned speculation the Moon administration may have pushed for a secret plan to build an atomic power plant in the North and that Moon may have delivered the proposal to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their summit in April 2018.



The government flatly denied the allegation. (Yonhap)