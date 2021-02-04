 Back To Top
Finance

K bank sees record inflow of deposits, new customers in Jan.

By Park Ga-young
Published : Feb 4, 2021 - 14:55       Updated : Feb 4, 2021 - 14:59

South Korea’s first internet-only lender, K bank, saw a hike in term deposits in January backed by an inflow of new customers, bucking the trend of a money exodus other commercial banks are experiencing.

K bank’s savings stood at 4.5 trillion won ($4.02 billion) at the end of January, adding 750 billion won from the previous month, in a record monthly growth for the company. Another internet-only bank, Kakao Bank, saw an increase of 112 billion won during the same period. 

(K bank)
(K bank)
The inflow of deposits comes in contrast to the five commercial banks -- KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori, NH Nonghyup -- which saw a deposit decline of 5.5 trillion won combined, and 670 billion won for recurring saving accounts.

The 5-year-old online-only lender provides an interest rate as high as 1.3 percent for one-year deposits and up to 1.8 percent for one-year installment savings. This compares with other lenders which give less than 1 percent for interest, officials said.

K bank was relaunched in July after an almost 15-month hiatus. The lender has 2.47 million customers, with a record high increase of 280,000 in January.

“It is a combination of our efforts: we resumed housing loans and credit loans and offer attractive interest rates. Partnering up with crypto exchange Upbit also helped,” a K bank official said.

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
