K bank sees record inflow of deposits, new customers in Jan.



South Korea’s first internet-only lender, K bank, saw a hike in term deposits in January backed by an inflow of new customers, bucking the trend of a money exodus other commercial banks are experiencing.



K bank’s savings stood at 4.5 trillion won ($4.02 billion) at the end of January, adding 750 billion won from the previous month, in a record monthly growth for the company. Another internet-only bank, Kakao Bank, saw an increase of 112 billion won during the same period.





