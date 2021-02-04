 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyosung’s Cho Hyun-sang promoted to vice chairman

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Feb 4, 2021 - 15:04       Updated : Feb 4, 2021 - 15:11
Vice Chairman of Hyosung Group Cho Hyun-sang (Hyosung)
Vice Chairman of Hyosung Group Cho Hyun-sang (Hyosung)
South Korean industrial conglomerate Hyosung Group, strong in its textile and chemical businesses, has named Cho Hyun-sang its new vice-chairman, the company said on Thursday.

The move comes nearly four years after Cho was appointed president in 2016.

In an announcement of his new role, the company explained the appointment is to strengthen responsible management and proactively respond to the “changing business environment as a result of the prolonged coronavirus pandemic and the fourth industrial revolution.”

Cho, who is a younger brother of the group’s chairman Cho Hyun-joon, has played multiple roles, including head of corporate strategy center, president of Industrial Materials and the chief marketing officer of Hyosung Chemicals.

Cho previously worked as a consultant at the Japanese unit of global consulting firm Bain & Company before joining the company his grandfather founded in 1966 during the group’s restructuring as a result of the Asian financial crisis.

In 2007, he was named one of the Young Global Leaders by the World Economic Forum alongside footballer Park Ji-sung.

Following the announcement, the company said that it will continue efforts to pursue growth engines such as eco-friendly materials, big data and the hydrogen economy.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114