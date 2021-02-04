Authorities on alert over first community transmission of coronavirus variants

The first discovery of a community transmission of more contagious coronavirus variants is putting authorities on high alert, prompting worries that it will wipe out South Korea’s efforts to curb the ongoing third COVID-19 wave and possibly launch into another greater, deadlier wave.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urged officials Thursday to increase their efforts in preventing additional community transmission of variants traced to the UK, South Africa and Brazil.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday it identified five more cases of the contagious variants, all of which were domestically transmitted, bringing the total caseload to 39.
Four of them were confirmed infected with a variant traced to Britain after coming in contact with their relatives who were under self-quarantine in their homes. Authorities are investigating 34 more people who came in contact with the relatives, and it is likely they too are infected with the variant.
The remaining one who tested positive for the South Africa variant was also infected after coming into contact with a family member who traveled overseas.
Officials are running checks on all 136 people who came into contact with those who were infected with the variant, warning that the number of cases could see an explosive rise in the coming days.
The news has alarmed officials as it may signal the mutated virus variants had unknowingly spread within the population much earlier before the first cases were detected.
KDCA’s head of epidemiological analysis team Park Young-joon said in a press briefing Thursday that it is “only a matter of time for the virus variants to speedily increase its presence in the country.”
Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho said officials and experts are needed to prepare for another virus wave that could start next month, as more transmissible variants have officially started to spread within local communities.
And with the Lunar New Year holiday approaching soon, disease control officials are on high alert over the new variants spreading even further as scores of people are expected to travel and visit relatives during the four-day-long weekend.
The country has banned passenger flights from Britain until Feb. 11 to block the new variant from Britain, and officials have been running next-generation sequencing tests on arriving passengers from Britain and South Africa.
All foreign arrivals must present results of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure for Korea.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)