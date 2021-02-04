Yang Hae-gue's sonic sculptures awakened

Yang Hae-gue poses with her solo exhibition “MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2020: Haegue Yang - O2 & H2O” in October. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

The kinetic and sonic sculptures by globally acclaimed installation artist Yang Hae-gue are being performed throughout February at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, where her fifth solo exhibition in Korea “MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2020: Haegue Yang - O2 & H2O” is underway.



A total of 9 pieces of the artist’s kinetic sculptures including “Sonic Domesticus,” “Sonic Clotheshorse” and “Sonic Ropes” will be activated for 15 minutes at 5 p.m. everyday throughout February with an additional performance at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The performance is choreographed by Park Sang-yun.



The exhibition, held in partnership with the Hyundai Motor Company, opened on Sept. 29, unveiling 40 works by the artist, including those created for the show.





“Sonic Domesticus” by Yang Hae-gue (MMCA)