 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

K-pop tweets hit 6.7 billion in 2020

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2021 - 10:37       Updated : Feb 4, 2021 - 10:37
This image, provided by Twitter Inc. on Thursday, shows the top 20 markets by volume of K-pop related tweets last year. (Twitter Inc.)
This image, provided by Twitter Inc. on Thursday, shows the top 20 markets by volume of K-pop related tweets last year. (Twitter Inc.)
K-pop related tweets remained in full force last year, reaching a new record of 6.7 billion, Twitter Inc. said Thursday.

The figure represents a jump of 600 million from 6.1 billion K-pop tweets in 2019.

The social media company said Indonesia ranked as the top market tweeting about K-pop by volume, followed by Thailand and South Korea.

In terms of unique users tweeting about K-pop, Japan topped the list, followed by the United States and Indonesia.

Global superstar BTS was the most mentioned K-pop artist last year, while NCT, EXO and Blackpink were next on the list.

BTS' songs grabbed six spots on the list of ten most-mentioned K-pop songs, with "Dynamite," "ON," "Black Swan" and "Life Goes On" topping the list.

Twitter also highlighted K-pop fans' active participation in social causes last year.

"The #KpopTwitter community's involvement in the #BlackLivesMatter movement gave fans another way to stay connected and express their views on broader issues in society," Twitter said in a blog post.

Last June, BTS expressed support for the movement on Twitter, and the tweet has since been retweeted nearly a million times.

A BTS fan group raised over $1 million in donations for the cause, matching a sum donated by the K-pop group. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114