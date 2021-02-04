 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Heavy wins W230b order from Oceania

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2021 - 10:17       Updated : Feb 4, 2021 - 10:17

This file photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Thursday, shows a 13,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit container carrier built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Thursday that it has won a 230 billion-won ($206 million) order from an Oceanian company.

Under the deal, two 13,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carriers will be delivered from the first half of 2023, the company said.

Samsung Heavy has bagged orders of five ships -- one liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier and four container carriers -- worth a combined $600 million so far this year.

The amount of the orders accounted for 8 percent of its order target of $78 billion for this year.

Global new orders of ships are estimated to grow 24 percent on-year to 23.8 million compensate gross tons (CGTs) this year, Samsung Heavy said, quoting data provided by global market researcher Clarkson Research Service. (Yonhap)

