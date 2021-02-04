 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

European sales of Samsung Bioepis' 3 biosimilars up 7.8% in 2020

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2021 - 09:33       Updated : Feb 4, 2021 - 09:33

This file photo provided by Samsung Bioepis Co. on July 23, 2020, shows three of the company's biosimilars (from L to R) -- Benepali, Imraldi and Flixabi. (Samsung Bioepis Co.)
This file photo provided by Samsung Bioepis Co. on July 23, 2020, shows three of the company's biosimilars (from L to R) -- Benepali, Imraldi and Flixabi. (Samsung Bioepis Co.)
South Korean drugmaker Samsung Bioepis Co. said Thursday sales of its three biosimilar products in Europe climbed nearly 8 percent in 2020 from a year earlier.

Combined sales of the three autoimmune biosimilars -- Benepali, Flixabi and Imraldi -- stood at $795.8 million last year, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

The company cited an earnings report of its US partner Biogen. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung Biologics -- a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group -- and US partner Biogen.

Sales of Benepali, a biosimilar based on Enbrel developed by US-based Amgen Inc., came to $483.8 million, down 0.9 percent on-year. The drug is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and claims a 40 percent market share in Europe.

Shipments of Flixabi, used to relieve rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, spiked 43.8 percent on-year to $97.9 million. The drug was originally developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Sales of Imraldi, a copy of Humira by AbbVie Inc., reached $216.3 million, up 17.6 percent from a year earlier. The drug is used to combat various autoimmune diseases.

A Samsung Bioepis official said the company will redouble efforts to cement its leading status in the European market for autoimmune biosimilars. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114