National

Moon, Biden agree to upgrade alliance, cooperate to promote peace, tackle global challenges

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2021 - 09:03       Updated : Feb 4, 2021 - 09:34
President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden (AP-Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Thursday he has agreed with US President Joe Biden to further upgrade the bilateral alliance and cooperate in efforts to promote regional peace and to address global challenges.

Moon had his first phone call with Biden since his Jan. 20 inauguration as the US leader.

"I just had a great conversation with President @JoeBiden @POTUS. I welcomed 'America's return' in the midst of mounting global challenges such as COVID-19, climate change and economic polarization," Moon wrote on his social messaging accounts.

The leaders "pledged to further upgrade the ROK-US alliance, an alliance that is anchored in shared values," Moon added. "We will always stand together as we work for peace on the Korean Peninsula and tackle global challenges." ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

Moon and Biden had their previous phone conversation on Nov. 12 following Biden's presidential election victory. They agreed to cooperate closely to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue. Biden called South Korea a "linchpin" of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Since taking office, Biden has spoken over the phone with the leaders of such other nations as Canada, Mexico, Britain, Russia and Japan. (Yonhap)
