 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Coupang offers pre-order promotion on Xiaomi ‘Mi Watch’ series

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 3, 2021 - 18:04       Updated : Feb 3, 2021 - 18:04
Xiomi’s Mi Watch series (Coupang)
Xiomi’s Mi Watch series (Coupang)


Coupang said Wednesday it has launched an exclusive pre-order promotion event for its customers ahead of the launch of Xiaomi’s smart watches “Mi Watch” and “Mi Watch Lite” in South Korea.

According to the e-commerce giant, the promotion is intended for consumers interested in health and exercise, as the hashtag #WOD, short for “workout of the day,” has been trending lately amid the pandemic.

The event will give Coupang customers the chance to get their hands on Xiomi’s latest smart watches fast and give them practical benefits by Friday.

All pre-order customers will get a 5,000 won ($4.50) discount coupon that can be used to purchase a Xiaomi product 30 days after the purchase date. Also, a separate coupon worth 12,500 won will be issued for a purchase of 100,000 won or more and a 30,000 won coupon for a purchase of 200,000 won or more. Both coupons will be available in limited quantities, to be applicable to products except Mi Watch and Mi Watch Lite.

“Xiaomi smart watches will make great Lunar New Year health gifts for parents and close friends at times like this when working out has become an essential part of life,” said Jonathan Burks, senior director at Coupang.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114