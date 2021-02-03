Coupang offers pre-order promotion on Xiaomi ‘Mi Watch’ series

Xiomi’s Mi Watch series (Coupang)





Coupang said Wednesday it has launched an exclusive pre-order promotion event for its customers ahead of the launch of Xiaomi’s smart watches “Mi Watch” and “Mi Watch Lite” in South Korea.



According to the e-commerce giant, the promotion is intended for consumers interested in health and exercise, as the hashtag #WOD, short for “workout of the day,” has been trending lately amid the pandemic.



The event will give Coupang customers the chance to get their hands on Xiomi’s latest smart watches fast and give them practical benefits by Friday.



All pre-order customers will get a 5,000 won ($4.50) discount coupon that can be used to purchase a Xiaomi product 30 days after the purchase date. Also, a separate coupon worth 12,500 won will be issued for a purchase of 100,000 won or more and a 30,000 won coupon for a purchase of 200,000 won or more. Both coupons will be available in limited quantities, to be applicable to products except Mi Watch and Mi Watch Lite.



“Xiaomi smart watches will make great Lunar New Year health gifts for parents and close friends at times like this when working out has become an essential part of life,” said Jonathan Burks, senior director at Coupang.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)