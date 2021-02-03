 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Global ice loss rate is accelerating: study

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 4, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Feb 4, 2021 - 10:01




A new survey of ice loss around the globe suggests the rate at which the planet’s ice sheets and glaciers are melting is rapidly accelerating.

According to the new analysis, detailed in the journal Cryosphere, Earth lost roughly 28 trillion tons of ice between 1994 and 2017. In 1994, Earth experienced an annual loss of 300 billion tons of ice. By 2017, annual losses had increased to 1.3 trillion tons.

To illuminate the full scope of the problem, researchers compiled decades of satellite data on ice losses happening in different parts of the world.

The survey combined data on 215,000 mountain glaciers, as well as polar ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland. Scientists also accounted for sea ice losses, as well as melting along the ice shelves extending off the coast of Antarctica. (UPI)




