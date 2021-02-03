Posco vows to prioritize safety over productivity

South Korea’s top steel giant Posco is vowing to put safety at top priority, allowing workers to refuse unsecured instructions under any given circumstances.
During his recent visits to the company’s steelworks in Pohang and Gwangyang, Chairman Choi Jeong-woo allocated most of his speeches to safety policies, the company said Wednesday.
“When workers are tasked with work where safety is not ensured or they feel physically or emotionally unsafe, they have a right to refuse work and this right must be protected,” Choi said.
“Those who slow down production while taking due safety measures should be rewarded, not reprimanded.”
Choi also urged staff to adopt a “fast track” system to invest in safety and address complaints related to workplace safety, for both employees and those employed by subcontractors.
Portable security cameras, bodycams and safety balls will also be introduced to overcome safety blind spots.
The steel manufacturer’s latest gesture comes in line with a road map to provide for the safety of the workers and to create a reliable, sustainable work environment to shore up its anticipated growth pace this year.
In December, Posco revealed plans to invest an additional 1 trillion won into safety initiatives over the next three years, extending its earlier announcement back in 2018 to spend 1.3 trillion won for such cause.
Posco logged an operating profit of 2.4 trillion won ($2.15 billion) and a net profit of 1.7 trillion won for 2020, respectively down 37.9 percent and 9.8 percent on-year, according to a regulatory filing last month.
But the company is likely to make a rebounding leap this year on the back of financial solvency and improved busines portfolio, as well as general economic recovery.
After the initial market impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the first half of last year, the company’s operating profit recoverd an uptrend, starting the third quarter.
Market observers projected that the company’s operating profit for the current January-March period will near or surpass the 1 trillion won mark -- marking the first of such case since the third quarter in 2019.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)