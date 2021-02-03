4 dance works by Matthew Bourne to be streamed in March

Choreographer Matthew Bourne (Johan Persson)



The LG Arts Center will stream four never-before-seen works in Korea by celebrated choreographer Matthew Bourne.



The four pieces created by Bourne -- “The Red Shoes,” “The Car Man,” “Cinderella” and “Romeo and Juliet” -- will be streamed in March, the arts center announced Tuesday.



Bourne’s dance company New Adventures was to perform “The Red Shoes” in Korea last year at the LG Arts Center, but was later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The Red Shoes,” an adaptation of the eponymous ballet film in 1948, features dancer Ashley Shaw as the lead character Victoria Page. Shaw won the National Dance Award for Outstanding Female Performances for her rendition.



While the erotic dance-thriller “The Car Man” had premiered in 2000, it has remained a popular repertoire of the dance company ever since. It was inspired by the opera “Carmen” and James M. Cain’s much-adapted novel “The Postman Always Rings Twice.”



“Cinderella” is based on ballet music composed by Sergei Prokofiev in 1944. Bourne sets the well-known fairytale in the World War II period. The online streaming at LG Arts Center will be a recording of the troupe’s 2017 performance in London, accompanied by a 60-person live orchestra.



“Romeo and Juliet,” based on the Shakespeare tragedy, reflects Bourne’s “ambition to support the next generation,” the choreographer has said, featuring dancers between the age of 16 to 19 selected through an audition.





A scene from Matthew Bourne’s “Red Shoes” (Johan Persson)