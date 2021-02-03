Face value of damaged currency rises in 2020

Bank of Korea (Yonhap)

The face value of damaged banknotes and coins in South Korea rose in 2020, data from the central bank showed Wednesday.



A total of 4.76 trillion won worth ($4.26 billion) of damaged bills and coins were discarded by the Bank of Korea (BOK) last year, up 410 billion won from a year ago, according to the BOK data.



The central bank spent 10.6 billion won replacing the damaged banknotes last year.



Last year, a record 642 million damaged bills and coins were discarded by the central bank, up 0.3 percent from a year earlier. (Yonhap)