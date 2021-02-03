 Back To Top
Business

S-Oil’s Ulsan plant celebrates 6 million man-hours without accident

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 3, 2021 - 15:59       Updated : Feb 3, 2021 - 15:59
S-Oil’s residue upgrading complex (S-Oil)
S-Oil's residue upgrading complex (S-Oil)
S-Oil said Wednesday that it has achieved 6 million man-hours without an accident, maintaining a safe operational environment for 471 days from Oct. 22, 2019.

“Our Ulsan plant has safely conducted three major maintenance operations during that period despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. This is the third time S-Oil has accomplished 6 million man-hours without a disaster since the company started business,” the company said in a release.

To ensure the safety of employees, S-Oil uses a digital checklist based on the company’s reinforced safety, health and environment protocols, and has recently appointed a safety chief officer. S-Oil CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani and top executives also hold safety town hall meetings each quarter.

In his New Year’s address, the chief executive called for “establishing world-class safety culture” and encouraged the executives and staff members to “accomplish 10 million man-hours without an accident for the first time in the company history” this year.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
