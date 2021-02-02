‘Space Sweepers’ signals first blockbuster K-sci-fi flick

(From left) Actors Jin Seon-kyu, Song Joon-ki, Kim Tae-ri and Yoo Hai-jin pose before an online press conference Tuesday. (Netflix)



Anticipation for Friday’s worldwide Netflix release of the first Korean sci-fi blockbuster movie set in space, “Space Sweepers,” could be felt by the cast members and director during an online press conference and fan meeting held Tuesday.



Set in 2092, “Space Sweepers” from director Jo Sung-hee revolves around a space cleanup crew trying to sell a weapon of mass destruction: humanoid Dorothy.



“Around 10 years ago, a friend of mine told me about the trash in space. From then on, I started writing the scenario and honed the idea to make this movie,” said director Jo during the online press conference.



After a number of delays due to COVID-19, a theatrical release for “Space Sweepers” had been set for Sept. 23, but that notion was scuttled and the film eventually landed at Netflix.



Song Joon-ki poses before the “Space Sweeper” online press conference on Tuesday. (Netflix)