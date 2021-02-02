 Back To Top
National

President, first lady send New Year’s gift boxes

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Feb 2, 2021 - 15:49       Updated : Feb 2, 2021 - 15:49
The presidential gift box for the Lunar New Year holidays (Cheong Wa Dae)
The presidential gift box for the Lunar New Year holidays (Cheong Wa Dae)

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook are sending out gifts to some 15,000 people, including front-line health care workers fighting COVID-19, ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays next week, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.

Possibly in reflection of the president’s wish for national unity, the gift box consists of specialties from across the nation.

These include Andong soju, a distilled liquor from the city in North Gyeongsang Province; fried rice cakes from Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province; sticky cookies from Gimje, North Jeolla Province; tea from Muan, South Jeolla Province; and honey pastries from Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province.

In addition to health care and quarantine workers, the gift boxes are for senior leaders across sectors, as well as for patriots, war veterans and low-income households.

By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
