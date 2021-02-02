Fear on Korean version of GameStop looming

Tension in South Korea’s financial market escalated Tuesday over groups of retail investors declaring a “war” against short sellers here, as the government moves to lift a temporary ban on the negative betting system next month.
The Korea Stockholders Alliance, which represents around 22,000 retail investors, has launched a monthlong protest, threatening to wage an all-out war against short sellers, saying they need to protect the rights of some 7 million small shareholders here.
If necessary, the KSA will open a Korean version of “WallStreetBets” -- an online community that rallied users for an epic war against large Wall Street investors to drive up GameStop’s stock price -- according to the alliance’s latest statement.
“To catch unfair stock trading, the ban on short selling should be extended to one year in South Korea. A system which can catch naked short sales should be introduced before resuming the activities,” the alliance statement read.
The action reflects fear looming among amateur stock investors -- who have become a new powerful, yet immature force in the market -- over the plan of reactivating short selling trades.
Short selling is a strategy of borrowing, selling and repurchasing stocks to return to the lender, betting the share price will drop. The practice can be used to raise liquidity and boost stock prices in a sluggish market.
Retail investors claim that foreign and institutional investors benefit the most while small investors suffer from plunging shares.
Amid looming fears, shares of Celltrion and its subsidiaries came under market attention as the bio drug company holds the highest short selling balance among Kospi-listed firms.
As of Thursday, pharmaceutical giant Celltrion stocks’ short selling balance came to nearly 2.6 trillion won ($2.33 billion) -- far trailed by Samsung Electronics and Samsung Biologics with 313.6 billion won and 310.3 billion won, respectively, according to the Korea Exchange.
Among the Kosdaq-listed companies, biotech firm HLB logged the largest amount in short selling balance of 307.9 billion won. Celltrion Healthcare, Celltrion Group’s distribution arm, came next with 202.4 billion won, the data showed.
Expressing concerns over a potential stock-buying frenzy by retail investors here, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom vowed to keep an eye on the repercussions such collective action could incur.
“The situation surrounding some stocks such as GameStop in the US stock market last week is a representative example of market volatility stemmed from collective actions by market participants,” Kim said during a macroeconomic and financial policy meeting held Tuesday.
GameStop’s stock price rose by as much as 1,600 percent in January as retail investors on the Reddit forum WallStreetBets joined forces to lift the video game retailer’s struggling stock in partial retaliation against hedge funds that had bet on the company’s fall. As a result, trading of the stock was halted several times in the last week due to volatility.
“In the digital transaction environment in which numerous market participants easily can access the investment information on a real-time basis, such collective action can appear frequently.”
Such movement jitters the Financial Services Commission, which will decide on March 15 on whether a temporary ban on short selling should be removed after one year of the restriction imposed in the Kospi, Kosdaq and Konex to help tame the stock market as the pandemic spread.
To ease individual investors’ anxiety that the resumption of short selling could put a brake on the rallying stock market, financial authorities are scurrying to improve related systems that have come under criticism of hindering retail investors and being favorable to institutional and foreign investors.
The FSC reportedly asked some 10 brokerage firms to add a stock lending feature to their respective system by June as a part of its measure to expand the securities lending market to facilitate retail investors’ access to short selling.
Along with the new system, a revision to the Capital Market Act that aimed to make punishment more stringent for those who engage in illegal naked short selling will come into effect on April 6.
Given that those measures will be implemented after March 15 -- the expiration of the ban -- market watchers expect that the government will extend the restriction for at least another three months.
Political pressure from the ruling party to maintain the ban to tackle the discontent of voters ahead of the by-elections to take place on April 7 is another factor that could lead the FSC toward extending the ban.
By Park Han-na & Jie Ye-eun
