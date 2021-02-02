 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] Ruling party will seek extra budget to prepare 4th round of COVID-19 relief fund: chief

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 2, 2021 - 11:46       Updated : Feb 2, 2021 - 11:57
Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Lee Nak-yon addresses the National Assembly on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Lee Nak-yon addresses the National Assembly on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) will seek an extra state budget to provide the fourth round of a COVID-19 relief fund, party Chairman Rep. Lee Nak-yon said Tuesday.

"(The DP) will prepare the fourth round of the disaster assistance fund. It will draw up a sufficient supplementary budget," the party chief said in his parliamentary speech marking the recent launch of a monthlong extra parliamentary session.

Since May last year, the government has distributed more than 31 trillion won ($27.8 billion) to households, as well as small merchants and business owners, through three rounds of a COVID-19 relief fund. The new round of the relief fund, if decided, is roughly estimated to take more than 20 trillion won in extra government spending.

Lee said the upcoming discussion will focus on providing universal relief handouts to all households and additional assistance for those who have fallen victim to the pandemic.

"To the vulnerable and victimized people who were driven to the precipice by disease prevention measures, the assistance will be given abundantly," he said.

As with the envisioned universal stimulus checks to all, the party will pick the right timing for its provision, depending on how well the pandemic fares, he added.

A day earlier, President Moon Jae-in also alluded to the need to offer additional COVID-19 response assistance to small merchants and business owners forced to close or cut down operations to contain the virus.

"Even after the third round of the relief fund, assistance is falling far short of averting damage (to small business owners and the self-employed)," Moon said in a meeting with his top aides Monday.

"The government may have to seek assistance measures to (offset) their damage incurred by state disease prevention measures until a relevant system is established," the president noted. (Yonhap)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114