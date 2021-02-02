Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street rallies

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday, taking a cue from US stock rallies.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 18.12 points, or 0.59 percent, to 3,074.65 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.55 percent, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.76 percent, and the S&P 500 gaining 1.61 percent.



Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.33 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix hiked 2.4 percent.



Internet portal giant Naver jumped 3.02 percent, and its rival Kakao moved up 1.81 percent.



Leading chemical maker LG Chem went up 0.53 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 0.54 percent.



Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics shed 0.49 percent, and Celltrion lost 3.5 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,118.5 won to the US dollar, down 2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)