The accumulated membership of Seoul’s public bike service has surpassed 2.78 million, as residents avoid taking public transport as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic, the city government said.



That means 1 in every 4 Seoul residents used the city’s unmanned bike rental service, dubbed Ttaereungyi in Korean.



The growth was particularly significant last year, with nearly 1.21 million newcomers, accounting for 43.3 percent of the total users. (Yonhap)