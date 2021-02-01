 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

13th Gwangju Biennale postponed to April

By Park Yuna
Published : Feb 1, 2021 - 18:35       Updated : Feb 1, 2021 - 18:53
(The Gwangju Biennale Foundation)
(The Gwangju Biennale Foundation)


The 13th Gwangju Biennale, which was scheduled for Feb. 26, will now be held in April as the pandemic continues to ravage the country, the Gwangju Biennale Foundation announced on Monday.

“We have decided to put off the biennale due to the pandemic, but other things, including the participating artists and commissioned artworks, remain as planned. We are preparing online exhibitions as well,” a public relations official from the Gwangju Biennale Foundation told The Korea Herald.

Featuring 69 artists and 41 new commissions under the theme of “Minds Rising, Spirits Tuning,” the 13th edition of the biennale will now be held for 39 days from April 1 to May 9, a significant scaling down from the 73 days originally planned.

South Korea‘s largest biennale was to take place last September, but was pushed back to Feb. 26 as the pandemic gripped the country.


By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)


MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114