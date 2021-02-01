13th Gwangju Biennale postponed to April

(The Gwangju Biennale Foundation)





The 13th Gwangju Biennale, which was scheduled for Feb. 26, will now be held in April as the pandemic continues to ravage the country, the Gwangju Biennale Foundation announced on Monday.



“We have decided to put off the biennale due to the pandemic, but other things, including the participating artists and commissioned artworks, remain as planned. We are preparing online exhibitions as well,” a public relations official from the Gwangju Biennale Foundation told The Korea Herald.



Featuring 69 artists and 41 new commissions under the theme of “Minds Rising, Spirits Tuning,” the 13th edition of the biennale will now be held for 39 days from April 1 to May 9, a significant scaling down from the 73 days originally planned.



South Korea‘s largest biennale was to take place last September, but was pushed back to Feb. 26 as the pandemic gripped the country.





By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)





