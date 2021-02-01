 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Carmakers' Jan. sales rise 4.8% on SUVs

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 1, 2021 - 16:57       Updated : Feb 1, 2021 - 16:57
South Korean carmakers (Yonhap)
South Korean carmakers (Yonhap)
South Korean carmakers' sales rose 4.8 percent last month from a year earlier helped by strong demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, industry data showed Monday.

The five carmakers in South Korea -- Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp., GM Korea Co., Renault Samsung Motors Corp. and SsangYong Motor Co. -- sold a combined 597,213 vehicles in January, up from 569,929 units a year ago, according to data from the companies.

Their domestic sales jumped 17 percent to 116,270 units in January from 480,943 a year ago. Overseas sales also climbed 2.3 percent to 480,943 from 470,327 during the same period, the data showed.

Hyundai and its affiliate Kia saw their robust domestic sales prop up the monthly sales results.

In January, Hyundai's sales rose 1.6 percent to 319,959 units from 314,825 a year ago, and Kia's climbed 2.5 percent to 226,298 from 220,734 during the same period.

Robust local sales of Hyundai's Palisade, Tucson and Santa Fe SUVs and Kia's Sportage and Seltos SUVs allowed them to offset weak overseas sales last month.

Strong local sales of the GV70 and GV80 SUVs under Hyundai's independent Genesis brand also buoyed Hyundai's sales results last month.

This year, Hyundai and Kia said they will continue to focus on promoting their SUV models to ride out the virus crisis in global markets.

The carmakers aim to sell a combined 7.08 million vehicles this year, 1.7 percent lower than the 7.2 million units they sold last year.

Three other carmakers came up with improved sales results last month helped by increased exports.

SsangYong Motor, the South Korean unit of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., reported a 13 percent on-year jump in January sales to 8,648 units.

Mahindra is in the process of selling its controlling stake in SsangYong as part of its global reorganization plans amid the extended pandemic.

GM Korea Co., the local unit of General Motors Co., said its sales jumped 76 percent on-year to 36,126 units last month.

Renault SA's local unit Renault Samsung also posted a 36 percent on-year gain in January sales to 2,618 vehicles. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114