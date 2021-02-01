 Back To Top
National

Ministry to provide nationwide support for replacing old gas hoses

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy plans to help 14,000 households install metal pipes in 2021.

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Feb 1, 2021 - 16:11       Updated : Feb 1, 2021 - 16:11
Examples of LPG hoses (left) replaced with safer metal pipes (right) (The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)
The South Korean government will expand the project to replace liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) hoses used in people’s houses with safe metal pipes nationwide, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Sunday.

The central and local governments will spend 2.9 billion won ($2.6 million) this year for the replacement project that will cover 14,000 households across the country, according to the ministry.

The project used to be carried out for low income households, including recipients of the basic livelihood security program, until last year.

But starting this year, all households that use LPG hoses in rural regions where city gas is not provided will be on the receiving end of the replacement project.

Households that wish to have LPG hoses replaced with metal pipes can receive the government’s support by paying only 20 percent (50,000 won) of the total cost.

The application will be available between February and April after local governments select businesses which will be in charge of the replacement project in each region. For any inquiries related to the application process, households can refer to their local government or nearby branches of the Korea Gas Safety Corporation.

The central and local governments also plan to carry out the project for 410,000 households by 2030, the ministry said.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
