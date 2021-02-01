 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Renault Samsung's Jan. sales down 1.3% on weak domestic demand

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 1, 2021 - 16:02       Updated : Feb 1, 2021 - 16:02
In this photo provided by Renault Samsung on Dec. 28, 2020, 750 XM3 SUVs await shipping at its factory in Busan, about 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Renault Samsung)
In this photo provided by Renault Samsung on Dec. 28, 2020, 750 XM3 SUVs await shipping at its factory in Busan, about 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Renault Samsung)
Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Monday its sales fell 1.3 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak domestic demand.

The South Korean unit of Renault SA sold 6,152 vehicles in January, down from 6,233 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales sank 17.9 percent on-year to 3,534 units last month on sluggish sales of SM6 sedans and QM6 SUVs.

Exports rose 35.6 percent to 2,618 units over the cited period as the first batch of its flagship XM3 SUVs were shipped to Europe last month, the company said.

The automaker said sales of XM3s will hinge on the latest outbreak of the COVID-19 and vaccine programs in Europe.

French automaker Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114