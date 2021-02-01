Renault Samsung's Jan. sales down 1.3% on weak domestic demand

In this photo provided by Renault Samsung on Dec. 28, 2020, 750 XM3 SUVs await shipping at its factory in Busan, about 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Renault Samsung)

Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Monday its sales fell 1.3 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak domestic demand.



The South Korean unit of Renault SA sold 6,152 vehicles in January, down from 6,233 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.



Domestic sales sank 17.9 percent on-year to 3,534 units last month on sluggish sales of SM6 sedans and QM6 SUVs.



Exports rose 35.6 percent to 2,618 units over the cited period as the first batch of its flagship XM3 SUVs were shipped to Europe last month, the company said.



The automaker said sales of XM3s will hinge on the latest outbreak of the COVID-19 and vaccine programs in Europe.



French automaker Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung. (Yonhap)