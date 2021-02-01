SK hynix completes first EUV fab for DRAM







M16 (SK hynix)

SK hynix has completed its first fabrication line equipped with extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment for DRAM chips, the company said Monday.



Named M16, the fab on its Icheon campus in Gyeonggi Province is the company’s largest.



It has a building area of 57,000 square meters, equivalent to the size of eight soccer fields combined, and is 105 meters high, reaching the height of a 37-floor apartment building.



SK hynix has injected 3.5 trillion won ($3.1 billion) and 3.34 million workers for its 25-month construction work.



The chipmaker said it held a contactless ceremony to mark the completion, attended by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, SK Group Senior Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won, SK SUPEX Council Chairman Cho Dae-sik, SK hynix Vice Chairman Park Jung-ho, SK Holdings President & CEO Jang Dong-hyun, SK hynix CEO Lee Seok-hee, and SK hynix Lead Independent Director Ha Yung-ku.



“We began building M16 two years ago, when the chip market outlook was not that bright. Now as we celebrate its completion, we hear about a chip supercycle. A decision made in a difficult time has helped us dream big,” Chey said.





SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won attends a virtual ceremony on Monday. (SK hynix)