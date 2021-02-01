BTS named one of 10 best bands of all time

BTS appears on the cover of Esquire’s winter edition. (Big Hit Entertainment)
BTS has been named one of the 10 best bands ever by US magazine Esquire.
The popular men’s magazine, with an 87-year history, revealed its list over the weekend.
“While K-pop as a genre has been around for decades, BTS is arguably one of the vanguard acts to pioneer K-pop’s immeasurable worldwide success,” Esquire said.
“With a fan base that is aptly described as ‘ARMY,’ BTS’s beloved septet has rapidly redefined boy bands, fandoms, and pop music itself.”
The magazine also said the K-pop boy band’s hit songs “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On” offer a blend of pop, hip-hop, disco and R&B, with catchy melodies and lyrics laced with social commentary.
The other bands honored by the magazine -- the Supremes, the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Sly and the Family Stone, the Beach Boys, ABBA, the Temptations and Destiny’s Child -- were popular at different times from the 1960s through the 2000s.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)