 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

5G subscriptions reach 11.85m

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jan 31, 2021 - 17:17       Updated : Jan 31, 2021 - 17:19
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The number of subscribers to 5G network services in South Korea as of last year reached 11.85 million, according to government data, Sunday. Mobile data traffic using 5G networks too surged, due to the increasing number of 5G users, the government also reported.

According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, the number of 5G subscribers in December increased 8.4 percent from a month earlier, continuing the upward trend in the previous month. The number of 5G users has increased by more than 900,000 for a second straight month since November.

The increase was largely backed by the launch of Apple’s iPhone 12 in October, the ministry explained. The local telecommunications firms’ full-scale price competition for 5G devices and data plans also helped the number to increase, the ministry added.

The ministry expected the 5G subscriptions would continue to increase at a fast speed in January as Samsung Electronics has introduced its 5G-supporting Galaxy S21 lineup. The increase could further accelerate as local telecommunication firms have started to introduce cheaper 5G data plans.

The number of 5G subscriptions is, however, still under the original target of 15 million that the telecommunications industry suggested earlier last year.

By companies, SK Telecom has secured 5.47 million 5G subscriptions, while KT and LG U+ trail with 3.61 million and 2.75 million subscriptions, respectively.

The ministry noted 5G data traffic in December reached 302,278 terabytes, up from 200,000 terabytes six months prior.

During the same period, the data traffic of Long-Term Evolution networks users declined to 399,193 terabytes.

The ministry estimated 5G traffic would overtake that of 4G during the second half of this year, given the increasing number of 5G users.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114