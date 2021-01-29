 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SK Innovation bleeds W2.5tr in operating losses as revenue shrinks 30%

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jan 29, 2021 - 17:56       Updated : Jan 29, 2021 - 17:56
SK Innovation CEO Kim Jun (SK Innovation)
SK Innovation CEO Kim Jun (SK Innovation)


SK Innovation’s revenue fell to 34.16 trillion won ($34.16 billion) last year, a 30.7 percent plunge from 49.87 trillion won on-year, as the pandemic dealt a massive blow to its petrochemical business.

According to the South Korean battery-to-petrochemical giant’s regulatory filing on Friday, the company posted an operating loss worth 2.5 trillion won, swinging to red from an operating profit 1.2 trillion won in 2019.

The revenue of SK Innovation’ petrochemical business, which stood at 35.81 trillion won in 2019, nosedived to 22.63 trillion won last year, due to aggravated sales amid the coronavirus outbreak.

However, SK Innovation managed to salvage its key business: batteries. The company’s battery business registered 1.6 trillion won in revenue, more than double from 690.3 billion won on-year.

“SK Innovation’s battery business entered trillion-won figures in revenue for the first time,” a company official said.

Despite the bleak annual results, SK Innovation pledged that it will continue its investment in the booming battery business. On the same day, SK Innovation said it would invest 1.26 trillion won in SK Battery Hungary to build battery plant No. 3 in the country.

“This year, SK Innovation’s battery production capacity will increase to 40 gigawatt-hours as battery plants in China worth 20 gigawatt-hours will be operational,” the SK Innovation official said.

SK Innovation aims to establish battery production capacity worth 85 gigawatt-hours by 2023 and 125 gigawatt-hours by 2025.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114