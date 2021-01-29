 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

S. Korea to extend R&D support for bio convergence tech, medical devices

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 29, 2021 - 10:49       Updated : Jan 29, 2021 - 10:49
This undated file photo provided by the Ministry of Science and ICT shows its office in Sejong, 120 kilometers south of Seoul. (Ministry of Science and ICT)
This undated file photo provided by the Ministry of Science and ICT shows its office in Sejong, 120 kilometers south of Seoul. (Ministry of Science and ICT)
South Korea's science ministry said Friday it will extend research and development (R&D) support for the bio-health sector, bolstering efforts to develop regenerative medicine and homegrown medical devices.

Under the Ministry of Science and ICT's bio-health strategy, the country will also expand R&D investment to converge cutting-edge technology, such as artificial intelligence, with new medicine development to boost efficiency.

The ministry will also expand support for the development of homegrown medical devices.

It will also aim to acquire core technology in next-generation regenerative medicine, such as stem cell research, and strengthen long-term support for new treatment methods, such as gene editing technology.

The move comes after the country outlined a bio-health investment strategy in 2019, which only clarified support for four sectors -- fundamental research, medicine, health care services and regulatory science.

The updated strategy includes support for bio-convergence technology, medical devices, regenerative medicine, clinical health science, bio-resources and information infrastructure, as well as fostering more experts.

The science ministry has set aside 520 billion won ($466 million) to support biotechnology development this year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114