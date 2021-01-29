 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SK hynix’s 2020 operating profit jumps 84% on-year

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jan 29, 2021 - 10:26       Updated : Jan 29, 2021 - 10:30
(SK hynix)
(SK hynix)
SK hynix, the world’s second-biggest memory provider, reported Friday an 84 percent on-year growth in its annual operating profit in 2020.

The chipmaker posted 31.9 trillion won ($28.6 billion) in revenue and 5.01 trillion won in operating profit in 2020, up 18 percent and 85 percent from a year earlier, respectively.

Its net income of 2020 stood at 4.76 trillion won, while the operating margin was 16 percent, and net margin was 15 percent.

“Due to the global pandemic and the intensifying trade disputes last year, the memory market showed sluggish trend,” said Noh Jong-won, executive vice president at SK hynix.

“In the meantime, the company stably mass-produced its main products such as 1Znm DRAM and 128-layer NAND Flash,” Noh also explained, referring to the third generation of 10-nm DRAM.

In the final quarter of 2020, SK hynix posted 7.97 trillion won in revenue and 966 billion won in operating profit with an operating margin of 12 percent.

The fourth-quarter revenue and operating profit declined from the previous quarter due to falls in memory prices and the weak US dollar.

However, the company achieved an operating profit of 298 percent due to strong mobile demand, it said.

For this year’s DRAM market, SK hynix estimates that demand for server products would increase due to investment of new data centers by global companies. 5G smartphones shipments are also expected to remain high.

For the NAND Flash market, the company expects that the market trend will recover from the second half of this year, as high inventory levels across the eco-system are resolved during the first half, along with the increased adoption of high-capacity products for mobile devices and the strong demand for SSDs.

“As the high-performance computing and artificial intelligence system markets grow, the proportion of high-value-added DRAM products such as HBM2E will be increased,” the chipmaker said. “This year, SK hynix plans to actively respond to this demand and strengthen its technology leadership while increasing the proportion of strategic products revenue.”

The company also plans to diversify NAND Flash products, such as pursuing customer certification for 128-layer SSDs for servers.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114