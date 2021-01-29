Seoul stocks open higher on bottom-fishing

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean shares rebounded Friday due to bottom-fishing, led by tech and chemical advances.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 13.88 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,082.93 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



The key stock index rebounded after losing 4.4 percent in total in the past three sessions, as investors speculate a stock price hike in the volatile markets.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.96 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 2.85 percent.



Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 0.48 percent, and Celltrion moved up 0.3 percent.



Leading chemical firm LG Chem went up 1.39 percent, and Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, traded flat.



Internet portal Naver retreated 0.28 percent, and its rival Kakao shed 1.2 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,114.05 won against the US dollar, up 5.5 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)