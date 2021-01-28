 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Prosecution indicts former Busan mayor for sexual assault

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2021 - 20:29       Updated : Jan 28, 2021 - 20:29
Former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don speaks during a press interview in a photo provided by Busan Metropolitan Government. (Busan Metropolitan Government)
Former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don speaks during a press interview in a photo provided by Busan Metropolitan Government. (Busan Metropolitan Government)



The prosecution has indicted former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don on charges of sexual assault, officials said Thursday.

He resigned as the leader of the nation's second largest city on April 23, 2020, after admitting to his misconduct.

The Busan District Prosecutors Office charged him on four counts, also including attempted indecent assault, inflicting injury and false accusation.

Oh is accused of sexually assaulting two female employees and injuring one of them in 2018 and 2020. He is also charged with filing a false complaint against YouTube channel operators.

One of the female victims reported the case to the counseling center for sexual crimes in Busan in mid-April. She demanded Oh step down.

A by-election is scheduled for April to fill the vacancy.

The prosecution, however, did not charge him and other officials with violation of election laws.

Prosecutors looked into allegations that the timing of the mayor's resignation was adjusted not to affect the April 15, 2020 general elections, but they found no evidence, officials said.

The victim also denied any pressure or appeasement from the political circles. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114