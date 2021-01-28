 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea launches task force to strengthen policy communication with Biden gov't

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2021 - 19:44       Updated : Jan 28, 2021 - 19:44
US President Joe Biden (AP-Yonhap)
US President Joe Biden (AP-Yonhap)



South Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday launched a task force aimed at strengthening policy-related communication with the new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and American experts.

The launch came amid Seoul's efforts to beef up cooperation with the Biden government in resuming dialogue with Pyongyang and advancing its stalled agenda of fostering a lasting peace on the divided Korean Peninsula.

The need for policy communication with the United States has also arisen amid criticism in Washington that South Korea's recently legislated ban on the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the North could hurt the freedom of expression and block the flow of outside information into the reclusive state.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun presided over the first session of the task force consisting of officials from related ministry bureaus, including those in charge of North American affairs, nuclear diplomacy, public diplomacy and Asia Pacific affairs. 

"Vice Foreign Minister Choi emphasized that communication with various people in the U.S. policy community, including experts on diplomacy and security, is more important than at any time to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and make actual progress on the Korean Peninsula peace process," the ministry said in a press release. 

The ministry said that through the task force, it would seek to have close communication with U.S. policymakers, as well as scholars, to help enhance their understanding of South Korea's foreign policy. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114