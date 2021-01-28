 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung, Deutsche Telekom complete 5G standalone trial in Czech Republic

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2021 - 14:46       Updated : Jan 28, 2021 - 14:46
This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Feb. 25, 2020, shows its 5G logo. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Feb. 25, 2020, shows its 5G logo. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. has successfully completed its first 5G standalone (SA) trial with Deutsche Telekom AG, according to the company, as the South Korean tech giant tries to expand its presence in the European 5G telecommunications market.

Samsung and Deutsche Telekom, Europe's leading telecom service operator, conducted their first 5G SA trial in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, verifying performance of 5G SA multi-user, multiple-input, multiple-output (MU-MIMO) technologies, Samsung said late Wednesday.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone producer, said the trial used its latest end-to-end 5G SA solutions, including its 3.5GHz massive MIMO radio.

"The spectrum efficiency was tripled in comparison to that of LTE under realistic conditions and the throughput was increased by about 2.5 times of SU-MIMO (single-user MIMO)," Samsung said.

"5G SA architecture enables mobile operators to have more efficient and simple network operations, while empowering 5G networks to deliver immersive user experiences and new business models for enterprises."

Samsung said its massive MIMO radio and core used in the trial are already used commercially in other countries.

With the rise of next-generation telecommunications tech, Samsung has been trying to expand its 5G equipment customer pool in recent years. The company has inked 5G equipment contracts with countries including South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada and New Zealand.

Following the US sanctions on China's Huawei Technologies Co., the world's top network equipment supplier, over security reasons, industry observers predicted that Samsung may further expand its presence in the 5G equipment market. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114