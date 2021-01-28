Samsung, Deutsche Telekom complete 5G standalone trial in Czech Republic

This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Feb. 25, 2020, shows its 5G logo. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. has successfully completed its first 5G standalone (SA) trial with Deutsche Telekom AG, according to the company, as the South Korean tech giant tries to expand its presence in the European 5G telecommunications market.



Samsung and Deutsche Telekom, Europe's leading telecom service operator, conducted their first 5G SA trial in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, verifying performance of 5G SA multi-user, multiple-input, multiple-output (MU-MIMO) technologies, Samsung said late Wednesday.



Samsung, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone producer, said the trial used its latest end-to-end 5G SA solutions, including its 3.5GHz massive MIMO radio.



"The spectrum efficiency was tripled in comparison to that of LTE under realistic conditions and the throughput was increased by about 2.5 times of SU-MIMO (single-user MIMO)," Samsung said.



"5G SA architecture enables mobile operators to have more efficient and simple network operations, while empowering 5G networks to deliver immersive user experiences and new business models for enterprises."



Samsung said its massive MIMO radio and core used in the trial are already used commercially in other countries.



With the rise of next-generation telecommunications tech, Samsung has been trying to expand its 5G equipment customer pool in recent years. The company has inked 5G equipment contracts with countries including South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada and New Zealand.



Following the US sanctions on China's Huawei Technologies Co., the world's top network equipment supplier, over security reasons, industry observers predicted that Samsung may further expand its presence in the 5G equipment market. (Yonhap)