LS Electric Q4 net income up 64.8% to W21.2b

LS Electric Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 21.2 billion won ($19 million), up 64.8 percent from a year earlier.



The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 32.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 43.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 12.7 percent to 610.2 billion won.



The operating profit was 18.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)