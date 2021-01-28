Looking into a crystal ball

The Korea Tourism Organization has published two books on recent global tourism trends that suggest future developments for the local tourism industry.



Like all others around the world, Korea’s tourism industry is facing perhaps the worst crisis in history due to the travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to a recent survey of 500 tourism businesses by the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, 97.6 percent saw a drop in sales from January to September, year-on-year. The average drop in sales reached 66.6 percent.



To support the beleaguered industry, the state-run organization has published two books that highlight global trends in tourism.





Cover image of “World Tourism Trend Insight 2021” (KTO)



For “World Tourism Trend Insight 2021” (unofficial translation), the KTO’s employees at branches around the globe wrote about travel trends in the countries where they are posted.



According to the KTO, the book includes examples that offer realistic ideas that could be implemented locally, and suggests new ways of thinking about tourism. It consists of five chapters that highlight global tourism trends, including eco-friendly tourism, wellness tourism, urban regeneration and more.



Employees at the KTO’s branch in Sydney, Australia cover eco-tourism, while those from the Los Angeles branch wrote about road trips. The organization’s outpost in Hong Kong contributed a section about the local culinary scene and the team in New Delhi covered Indian yoga practices.



New York’s subways and subway stations are introduced as tourism spots, along with the night markets in Bangkok, Thailand, indoor-skiing in Bejing, China and dark tourism in Hanoi, Vietnam.





Cover image of “Night Tour Trends Overseas at a Glance” (KTO)