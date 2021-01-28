 Back To Top
Business

S. Korea to build new resource exploration ship by 2024

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2021 - 11:08       Updated : Jan 28, 2021 - 11:08
Shown in this photo provided by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Thursday, is an image of the Tamhae 3, a resource exploration vessel that will be ready for operation in 2024. (Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)
South Korea said Thursday it has launched a project to build a new ship equipped with the latest devices to explore deep-sea resources.

Under the project, the country will spend 190 billion won ($172 million) to build the 6,000-ton vessel, named the Tamhae 3, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. The project first kicked off in 2018.

The envisioned ship, which is to be constructed by Hanjin Heavy Industries Co. in cooperation with the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources, will be ready to set sail in 2024.

It will replace the existing 2,084-ton research vessel, the Tamhae 2, which was built in 1996.

The ministry said the new ship will be capable of carrying out research projects in polar regions as well.

The envisioned exploration vessel will be armed with state-of-the-art gas and oil exploration equipment using 3-D and 4-D technology. (Yonhap)
