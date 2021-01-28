 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Retail sales up 5.5% in 2020 on online gains amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2021 - 11:04       Updated : Jan 28, 2021 - 11:04
A shopper chooses holiday gifts at a supermarket in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
A shopper chooses holiday gifts at a supermarket in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Retail sales in South Korea rose 5.5 percent on-year in 2020 due to strong gains from the online segment in sync with the social distancing policy amid the unprecedented virus pandemic.

The combined sales of local online shops shot up 18.4 percent in 2020 from the previous year, while those of offline stores fell 3.6 percent, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Among offline stores, convenience stores were the sole winners, with their sales advancing 2.4 percent on-year, as more people purchased daily necessities near their homes.

In contrast, sales from department stores and supermarkets dropped 9.9 percent and 3 percent over the period, respectively, due largely to weaker demand for clothes and sports equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online stores, on the other hand, enjoyed robust sales, especially for foodstuffs, which jumped 51.5 percent on-year in 2020.

In December, the country's overall retail sales moved up 9 percent from the previous year on the back of online shops, whose revenue shot up 27.2 percent.

Over the period, those of offline stores edged down 4.4. percent.

Sales of convenience stores and supermarkets rose 2.7 percent and 2.1 percent on-year, respectively, on the back of the year-end promotions, but the prolonged pandemic has dealt a harsh blow to department stores, whose revenue crashed 17.9 percent in the month.

Online stores enjoyed robust sales in a wide array of segments, including foodstuffs and home appliances, which shot up 74.4 percent and 34 percent, respectively. Those of books and toys rose 46 percent as people spent more time at home. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114