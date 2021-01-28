Court to rule on constitutionality of new anti-corruption investigation agency

The photo shows the entrance of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials at the government complex in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)

The Constitutional Court on Thursday will determine whether the establishment of a newly established, powerful anti-corruption investigation agency is in accordance with the Constitution.



A decision will be made in response to a complaint filed in February by lawmakers from the major opposition United Frontier Party (now the People Power Party), saying that the operation of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) violates the constitutional value of separation of powers.



They also argue that the agency infringes on the investigative authority of prosecutors and that it can be prone to political influence.



The independent investigative body, designed to uproot corruption among high-ranking officials, officially began operation last Thursday. Kim Jin-wook, a 54-year-old former judge, took office as its inaugural chief and will lead a team of 25 prosecutors and 40 investigators, among others.



The agency is authorized to investigate corruption cases involving former and current public officials, including the president, and their families. It also has the power to indict when it comes to crimes involving the chief justice, prosecutor general, judges, prosecutors, high-ranking police and military officials.



The agency's staffing and other logistical issues, including the appointment of a deputy chief, will largely hinge on the outcome from the court later in the day. (Yonhap)