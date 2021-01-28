Samsung expects weaker Q1 results after solid Q4 performance

This file photo, taken on Jan. 18, 2021, shows the corporate signage of Samsung Electronics Co. at its office building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday said it expects downbeat first-quarter results on the weak US dollar and uncertainties over the novel coronavirus pandemic after announcing solid fourth-quarter performance.



The South Korean tech giant said its fourth-quarter net profit increased 26.4 percent on-year due to firm demand for chips and displays amid the pandemic.



The world's leading memory chip and smartphone manufacturer said its net income stood at 6.6 trillion won ($6 billion) in the October-December period, compared with 5.22 trillion won a year earlier.



Its operating profit jumped 26.35 percent on-year to 9.04 trillion won in the fourth quarter of 2020, while sales rose 2.78 percent to 61.55 trillion won over the cited period.



The figures were in line with its earnings guidance announced earlier this month.



But on a quarterly basis, Samsung's fourth-quarter earnings were down from the third quarter performance, when it racked up record sales of 66.9 trillion won and an operating profit of 12.3 trillion won.



Samsung cited that weaker memory prices and sluggish consumer products sales, coupled with higher marketing costs and the Korean won's appreciation against the greenback, dragged down its performance from the fourth quarter.



"The local currency's value rose sharply against the US dollar, euro and key emerging market currencies, resulting in a loss of about 1.4 trillion won compared with the previous quarter, mostly in semiconductor and display businesses," it said.



For 2020, Samsung posted a net income of 26.4 trillion won, up 21.48 percent from a year ago, as its cash cow semiconductor business benefited from the stay-at-home trend caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, while its end-product businesses, such as smartphones and home appliances, got a boost from pent-up demand when lockdowns were relaxed.



Samsung's operating profit in 2020 stood at 35.99 trillion won, marking a 29.62 percent on-year increase, to mark its fourth-largest operating income ever. Its revenue reached 236.8 trillion won last year, a 2.78 percent jump from 2019.



Looking ahead, Samsung expects its profitability to drop in the first quarter of 2021 due to currency effects and weak seasonality of its end-product businesses.



"The memory business will likely continue to be affected by the ongoing strength in the (Korean) won and costs associated with new production lines, despite solid demand from mobile products and data centers," the company said.



For the whole of 2021, Samsung projected a recovery in overall global demand but emphasized that uncertainties still remain over the COVID-19 pandemic.



In the last three months of 2020, revenue from the semiconductor division stood at 18.18 trillion won, a 8.3 percent increase from a year earlier. Its operating profit from the chip business was 3.85 trillion won, up 11.6 percent over the cited period.



"Overall demand in the Memory Business was strong, led by continued strong mobile demand, as well as solid demand from data centers and PCs," it said.



Samsung said its foundry business posted a new record quarterly revenue, thanks to robust demand for 5G chips and image sensors.



Samsung's display panel business enjoyed its highest-ever quarterly earnings in the fourth quarter on the back of robust demand for smartphones and TVs amid an economic rebound.



The panel business division racked up 9.96 trillion won in sales, up 23.7 percent from a year ago, while operating profit marked an eightfold increase to 1.75 trillion won.



Samsung's mobile business suffered a slump by posting sales of 22.34 trillion won in the fourth quarter, down 10.5 percent from a year earlier, while the unit's operating profit slid 4 percent on-year to 2.42 trillion won.



Samsung's Consumer Electronics (CE) business division reported an increase in fourth-quarter earnings, with sales rising 7 percent on-year to 13.61 trillion won and operating profit increasing 1.2 percent on-year to 820 billion won. (Yonhap)